Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of 37-year-old Stephen Chauncey are raising a toast in celebration of his life.

“A week before the accident, he texted his sister and said ‘hey let’s take a virtual shot of fireball.’ It just became a thing. So that’s what that was for and everyone in there knew that,” Tessa Suggs, Stephen Chauncey’s Girlfriend said.

The group gathered at The Draft Room of Savannah a favorite of Chauncey’s where he was described as a regular.

The celebration of life coming 3 weeks after Chauncey and 4 others were killed in a Memorial Day Weekend boating collision on the Wilmington River.

“This is the best day since the tragic accident. Honestly this is what I needed and this is what Stephen would want,” Suggs said.

Chauncey’s loved ones are also raising money for his 3 year old daughter Carson an idea that the restaurant’s owner and bar manager came up with.

“And Hailey came out to us and she said we want to do something for Stephen and his daughter and Hailey and Damien came up with this idea for the benefit and they’ve been a blessing in disguise,” Suggs said.

“He’ll leave a hole for people that knew him a lot. He was in the military. I’m sure he’s got a lot of family there as well that’ll miss him so anything that we can do to bring people together one more time here in Savannah, we wanted to do that for them,” Damien Wyatt, Owner, The Draft Room said.

The family says Chauncey was a dedicated father.

“He would spend hours in the pool catching Carson as she would jump in the water. We’d drive out to Hilton Head to go to the Tanger Outlets and he would spend money on her, anything she wanted. And every day ended with ice cream. The two of them always had to have ice cream.”

The group coming together to remember the father and US Army Warrant officer of 16 years.

“His life revolved around Carson and his family, his friends, his military experience, his flight experience -- he’s an amazing person and a true hero and a true father.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.