Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a group of five minors are involved in the shooting of a man who was trying to stop them from breaking into a car.

BCSO has tracked down three of those juveniles while the man remains in the hospital.

The shooting occurred at the Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head Island Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a man had by shot by a teenager who was part of the group of five teenagers. After that, deputies saw three teenagers running toward a restaurant.

Deputies say three of the teens were taken into custody and two guns were found in their belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Visitors react to shooting happening at popular park

“I would not expect that to happen around here, especially in a park with kids,” HHI visitor Emily Fairchild said.

Lowcountry Celebration Park is new and nice. It’s a place people bring their kids and grandkids.

“I have and now with this incident, I would certainly bring them during the day. I’m more comfortable then and I hate that I’m even thinking about maybe it’s not safe after dark,” HHI visitor Larry Despres said.

Thousands of people come through each day around this time of year, and many of them are repeat visitors who haven’t even thought of crime like this being possible on Hilton Head.

“Yeah, I’ve personally never felt unsafe here. Everyone just seems so happy and easy going so I just wouldn’t expect that on this island.”

Especially before the sun goes down in one of the most populated areas of the town.

“I mean this is happening in midday now. You know you think of this stuff in big cities, crime-ridden areas… it’s here in Coligny? Frightening.”

