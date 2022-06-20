Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Beach safety tips as summer travel season heats up

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday, June 21 is the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, so a lot of people in our area will be hitting the pool and beach a lot over the coming months.

Unfortunately, sometimes that comes with accidents.

A Lowcountry doctor says you have to respect the power and potential danger of the ocean when coming out to enjoy vacation, to make sure you or your loved ones aren’t one of the few who wind up in the emergency department each summer for swimming safety issues.

“The ocean is its own animal and we need to understand and appreciate that, so making sure that everybody knows if you’re going out in the ocean, making sure everybody knows where you are, staying close to lifeguard stands and not going too far out,” Hilton Head Hospital Emergency Physician Dr. Erica Mcenery said.

She says people aren’t just brought here from swim accidents on the beach though, and has tips for poolside parents.

“Make sure the kids are supervised, not being left at a pool supervised by other children, that if they don’t know how to swim that they have appropriate flotation devices that their fit appropriately,” Dr. Mcenery said.

She also says to know where all the access points to your pool are, making sure that kids cannot use them to get into the pool unsupervised.

Now obviously that isn’t an option when you’re out on the beach and the ocean has almost endless entry points, so for beach time the best reminder she has is just keep in constant communication with whoever your with - especially as these temperatures climb toward 100 this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less
Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Tybee Beach rescuers give tips to parents on preventing kids from going missing
Tips from Tybee rescuers on preventing kids from going missing at the beach