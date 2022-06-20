Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. voters will see transportation sales tax on November’s ballot

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - County commission chairman Roy Thompson says they’ll ask Bulloch County voters to continue the transportation sales tax to keep doing what they’re doing and funding it the way they’re funding it.

The traffic light at Cypress Lake Road and Statesboro’s bypass nears completion.

County leaders say it’s an example of projects funded by a local option sales tax for roads and other transportation projects.

Bulloch County shares the funds with Statesboro, Brooklet and other towns.

Thompson says the current five year T-SPLOST had a cap for money raised. The new SPLOST would pick up where the current one ends.

“If we reach $72 million early, TSPLOST ends. It might end for a year plus. We would lose all those sales tax dollars. And, really, none of us can afford to do that,” Roy Thompson, Bulloch Co. Comm. Chairman said.

He says their finalizing the proposal they’ll submit to the state before they put it on the ballot in November.

Thompson says the sales tax method spreads out the payment beyond just the backs of property owners in the county. In Statesboro, Dal Cannady WTOC news.

