Comfortable temperatures to start the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comfortable weather is here to start out the work week! With the drier air, it won’t feel half bad if you are heading to work Monday morning. Temperatures start out in the 60 for most communities under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a good day to get outside on your lunch break, with temperatures in the mid 80s at noon and high near 90 degrees. There will also be an onshore breeze helping keep things comfortable.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 8:10AM I 7.7′ 2:26PM I 1.5′ 8:33PM

Warmer weather builds in as we enter the middle of the work week. Afternoon highs return to the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with widespread highs in the upper 90s. Communities west of I-95 have a chance to reach the triple digits Wednesday afternoon. Even with the heat as an ingredient, we are not expecting rain during the first half of the work week.

Moisture increases Thursday into the weekend as humidity returns. Afternoon highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast on Thursday, but we’ll drop to the lower 90s on Friday. Both days just have a slim chance for isolated showers.

Wetter weather is possible for this coming weekend with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development expected over the next five days.

