Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate.

The Brunswick News reports Glynn County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed.

Officials said police immediately notified the county’s solicitor general who prosecutes traffic citations when the problem was discovered June 2, and officers performed an audit to identify all speeding tickets issued during that period.

Solicitor General Maria Lugue said not just speeding citations were affected. She’s also dismissing additional charges, such as driving on a suspended license, that resulted from speeding stops.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
1 person injured following a shooting at Lowcountry Celebration Park
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge reopened; traffic moving
*
White Bluff Road blocked due to crash with serious injuries, according to police
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS are on the scene of a crash on Broad River...
Broad River Blvd. closed in Beaufort Co. due to crash with injuries
Police lights
Road reopens following a crash on the Talmadge Bridge