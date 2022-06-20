Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation but prices are still higher than past years and drivers are feeling it in their wallets.

Some of the people WTOC spoke with say that they’re doing the only thing they can do which is drive less.

But, that’s not always possible.

Just because gas prices are rising, doesn’t mean people don’t have their responsibilities anymore, which can include driving to work, picking up the kids from school, going to buy groceries- all things that require getting in the car.

So, people are naturally looking for the cheapest places they can buy gas- but even that can come with a new set of problems.

If a lot of people catch on to a gas station having cheaper prices, you might be waiting longer to pump there.

“There ends up being a line for gas at the one place that’s the cheapest around, making it even more of a hassle to get the gas that is cheaper. So I have noticed a bit of a change since the gas prices have been rising,” Anthony Steptoe, Bill’s Mini Mart Customer said.

