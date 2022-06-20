Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less

Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less
Growing gas prices cause some drivers to drive less(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation but prices are still higher than past years and drivers are feeling it in their wallets.

Some of the people WTOC spoke with say that they’re doing the only thing they can do which is drive less.

But, that’s not always possible.

Just because gas prices are rising, doesn’t mean people don’t have their responsibilities anymore, which can include driving to work, picking up the kids from school, going to buy groceries- all things that require getting in the car.

So, people are naturally looking for the cheapest places they can buy gas- but even that can come with a new set of problems.

If a lot of people catch on to a gas station having cheaper prices, you might be waiting longer to pump there.

“There ends up being a line for gas at the one place that’s the cheapest around, making it even more of a hassle to get the gas that is cheaper. So I have noticed a bit of a change since the gas prices have been rising,” Anthony Steptoe, Bill’s Mini Mart Customer said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Police say the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”, according to police, and was...
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Tybee Beach rescuers give tips to parents on preventing kids from going missing
Tips from Tybee rescuers on preventing kids from going missing at the beach
Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County
Two people injured, two arrested after shooting at hotel on Hwy 17 in Bryan Co.