Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted for murder and later tracked down by Georgia deputies has received probation in a plea deal.

Charles Doles, also known as “Baby Soulja,” pleaded guilty on March 11th to voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 12 years of probation and was released from jail the same day, according to Chatham County court records.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony murder charge in connection to the killing of 33-year-old Dorian Brooks.

Doles was one of five people charged in connection to the shooting death of Brooks who was from Hardeeville, South Carolina.

Brooks died after being shot at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Interstate 16 on May 19th of 2019.

It took four months for regional and federal law enforcement to track down Doles and another co-defendant.

Court records show the charges against the four other defendants in the case have all been dismissed.

Those charges were for hindering apprehension.

