Plans to replace the Houlihan Bridge; diverging diamond interchange coming to Dean Forest Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - From replacing the Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth, to a diverging diamond interchange to ease traffic backups at I-16 and Dean Forest, we’re getting the latest updates on several major road projects in Chatham County.

One of the major road projects we’re getting an update on from GDOT is their effort to replace the Houlihan Bridge, which we’re told construction is set to begin the last quarter of this year.

The plan is to not only replace the Houlihan Bridge, but also the Middle River Bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation plans reveal the new bridges will be built parallel upstream from the existing bridges, allowing the current route to stay open during construction.

The new bridge will have a higher profile than the Houlihan and will improve structural and foundational integrity.

The tentative completion date on those two bridge projects is in the third quarter of 2025.

Another big project currently underway and taking shape is the diverging diamond interchange that will pass over I-16 on Dean Forest.

GDOT says that project, which has a tentative completion date in the third quarter of 2023, will reduce traffic delays on the ramps and make the interchange safer overall.

And set to be finished by the end of next year, is the I-16/I-95 interchange. GDOT says that $317 million project will ease congestion, decrease travel times and make the interchange safer.

