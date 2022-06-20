SCAD SERVE volunteers working on houses in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 students, prospective students, faculty and staff with the Savannah College of Art and Design are taking time to fix up houses around Savannah.

The volunteer projects are part of SCAD SERVE, which aims to help the surrounding community and improve quality of life.

Hundreds of SCAD students are spread out all around Savannah right now, doing these volunteer projects, from painting houses to building privacy fences.

The 13 homes SCAD staff and students worked on Monday are all part of the City of Savannah’s home repair program, which combines federal funds and volunteer effort to help homeowners make improvements they might not be able to afford on their own.

“That’s awesome, to see all those young people just willing to come and help out,” Savannah resident Barbara Bartley said.

Board by board, Bartley is getting a brand new fence thanks to this group of SCAD SERVE volunteers.

“A lot of us have never seen a drill before, so, I think we’re doing pretty good,” SCAD SERVE volunteer Amanda Rabade said.

“One of the things I always appreciate about SCAD students is it seems like they’re not only willing to give back to their community, but really excited to do so,” SCAD SERVE Director Scott Linzey said.

Linzey says they schedule one or two service projects a week, and each time, the volunteer list quickly fills up.

“Really exciting and rewarding to be able to give back to our community,” Linzey said.

SCAD SERVE has participated in the home repair program in the past, but this year the school says students are working on more houses than ever before.

SCAD Serve also serves the community through computer donations for schoolchildren, artwork for hospitals, and tons of produce from their own organic farm.

