Tips from Tybee rescuers on preventing kids from going missing at the beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga.- It’s busy out on Tybee Island, which means beach rescue is responding to a lot of calls.

Rescuers say there’s one type of call they’re responding to more than any other, it’s a call that someone’s child went missing.

This past weekend beach rescue say there were 23 missing children. They say this is the number one type of call they’re handling right now.

On any given summer weekend at Tybee beach there can be upwards of 60,000 people out here.

Finding a missing person can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Captain Matt Bowen with Tybee Beach Rescue says what often happens is a child will be playing in the water and not realize just how far the current is taking them.

He says they usually end up between 150 to 250 yards away from their family.

Bowen says depending on the kids age it’s important that they know their address, parent’s name, and phone number in the event they do get separated.

Also when coming onto the beach he recommends that your kids know things like what color umbrella you have, the crossover you’re at, and a reference point that they can look for, like a lifeguard tower, if they come out of the water and don’t see you right away.

“For the parents, we definitely recommend that morning before you come out on the beach to take a picture of your kid in whatever swimsuit they’re wearing just so we have an exact picture of them and what they’re wearing. If not, at least be as descriptive as you can when talking to us about what they’re wearing,” Captain Matt Bowen, Tybee Beach Rescue said.

Bowen says so far this summer they have been able to find every adult and child who’s gone missing while out on the beach.

