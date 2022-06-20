Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday.

The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has.

What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for.

County Board of Elections officials say all of the polling locations will be open, but they are running into an issue with the amount of poll workers they have across the county for Tuesday.

They say they usually have around 800 poll workers, but they’ll only have about 600.

They say it wasn’t even this bad in the middle of the pandemic because of this, they’re having to move a lot of people around and make some polling precinct changes.

“Normally we have about 10% turn in poll workers each election, but this time it is a little north of 20% and that is really stretching us to the absolute max. I’ve got staff that are probably going to have to work polls on election day,” Billy Wooten, Director, Chatham Co. Board Elections said.

The polls will be open at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring your ID.

There are several organizations offering free rides to the polls.

