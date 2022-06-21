Books to Kids backpack giveaway kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday WTOC kicked off our Books to Kids backpack giveaway.

The backpacks are stuffed with books collected during our Books to Kids drives.

Often when we do these community projects, we have community partners.

For Books to Kids, that partner was the Ken Nugent Law Firm. They were excited to be involved, and Ken explained to us that was because of his own life-long love or reading.

“Literacy is such an important issue. It’s the key that unlocks so many things in life, whether you’re reading books or just reading your phone, which this generation does now. It’s no secret to me that one of the keys to my success is my love of reading. My parents always had a book in front of me. The only thing that allowed them to wave the rule of turning the light out at 9 o’clock, which was my bedtime, was if I had my light on and I was reading a book. I went from Hardy Boys to Tom Swift to Mark Twain to everything, and in fact, I have a statue of Mark Twain in front of my house. Now, I’m at the stage where I read to my grandchildren and quite frankly, I never stop reading from the time that I wake up to the moment I go to bed, whether it’s newspapers, legal journals or I love novels and I love historical novels. So, I think that it’s really, really important to develop that sense in kids to get them to not only love reading, but to escape by reading. A lot of kids don’t have the great circumstances that others do and to have an escape and to have a little fantasy in their life is a great thing for a young kid. It stirs their imagination and you never know where that could go.”

