City of Savannah announces 2023 funding opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023.

The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.

The applications open June 20.

Applications must be completed and submitted electronically no later than 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 5.

For more information click here.

