Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City of Savannah announces 2023 funding opportunities

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023.

The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.

The applications open June 20.

Applications must be completed and submitted electronically no later than 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 5.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Councilman David Spisso
‘Hardeeville is my Hometown’; City of Hardeeville mourns the loss of Councilman David Spisso
File - Crime scene
Man shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island