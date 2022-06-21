Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Engineers are currently investigating a partial deck collapse at the Trade Center Landing for the ferry on Hutchinson Island.

According to a Chatham County engineer, the collapse happened on Saturday but it’s unlikely to be related to the earthquake that occurred just outside of Metter on the same day.

The area is roped off and currently closed.

The ferry that normally uses this landing is picking up from a location closer to the Convention Center.

