“Feed the Boro” seeks funding to support monthly food drops

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Bulloch County commissioners work to finalize their next budget, they heard pleas for help from both ends of the spectrum.

Don Poe from Feed the Boro appealed to the county for $7,000 to support the monthly food drops for needy families they’ve been doing for the past 18 months.

“That $7,000 is going to fund five food drops. Those five food drops would help 5,000 families.”

He said it was the group’s first request to the county because they’ve always gotten sponsorships from other places before.

County leaders said they would consider it however, they’ve been doing to their budget what many families have been doing too.

“We have gone through this budget for the past three months and cut and cut and cut. We have told a lot of department heads ‘no’,” said count commission chair Roy Thompson.

On the other side, a handful of business owners addressed the board asking they hold off on any tax increases for this budget because they’ll hurt stores and others who’re struggling like everyone else.

“Individual budgets are stretched to the limits. Tax money is stretched to the limits. The county is stretched to its limits.”

Homeowner Nan Rushing appealed as well for commissioners not to raise property taxes, especially for retirees and those on fixed incomes.

County commissioners hope to finalize their budget in July.

