Hampton Co. Watermelon festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Watermelon festival has events running all week with Tuesday’s big event being children’s day in the park that brought tons of cars out lining this street, packed with families and kids.

“It’s the longest running festival in the state, 80 years. This is a lot to be proud of for Hampton County,” Susanne Peeples, Emergency Management Director said.

Eight decades of kids and watermelon, a combination as sweet as any. It’s the county’s biggest event of the year and even has its own royalty.

The pandemic made them take a two year break, but this year their back together as a community.

“I’ve wanted to be queen my whole life and so it’s just been so nice because I wasn’t here the last time they had the festival so it’s been such an honor to represent the festival and so nice to be back,” Leighanna Brown, Miss Hampton County Watermelon Festival said.

As has been the case at each event so far, people came out in numbers Tuesday morning.

“When I drove down the road a few minutes ago getting here I could not believe the cars parked all the way down the highway. It’s a great feeling.”

They have a ton of watermelon to meet that high demand, and a bunch of it got packed back into the car for the rest of this six day festival.

“Friday evening is the big street dance that everyone loves to come to. We get to see everyone that we have missed for so long,” Cindy Davis, Secretary, Hampton County Watermelon Festival said.

