‘Hardeeville is my Hometown’: City mourns the loss of Councilman David Spisso

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilman David Spisso passed away, according to the City of Hardeeville.

Spisso was first elected to council in 2014 and later elected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in 2016.

Councilman Spisso was in the last months of his second term.

They say Councilman Spisso was quick to tell everyone that “Hardeeville is my Hometown.”

Flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor.

