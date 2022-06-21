Man shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to SPD, the male’s injuries are non-life threatening.
This is an active investigation.
WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SPD is investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an adult male. The investigation is ongoing. Further details are not available at this time.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 21, 2022
