Pooler Police searching for missing man

The Pooler Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing man.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing man.

Alfonso “Fonso” Walker is 31-years-old, but police say he has the mental capacity of a 15-year-old. Walker was last seen at his home on Legends Road Monday night at 7 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, camo shorts, white socks and black shoes. He is 5′6″ and is 230 pounds.

Walker is semi-verbal, but police say he tends to mumble and/or stare at others.

If you see him or have any information, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

