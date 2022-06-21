Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center could be saved

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bipartisan work from Georgia lawmakers in Washington could have a significant impact on the future of the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center.

Plans to close the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center could not move forward.

The center had been on the chopping block under a U.S. Air Force proposal to close underutilized resources.

Elected officials from both sides of the aisle stepped up to argue on its behalf.

Congressman Buddy Carter says the decision by the House Appropriations Subcommittee still requires a full committee vote, followed by passage in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
Road closed
Northbound lanes of Dean Forest Road are closed at Pine Meadow

Latest News

Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
*
Books to Kids backpack giveaway kicks off
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. 47th St.