Savannah combat readiness training center will stay operational

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bipartisan work from Georgia lawmakers in Washington seems to have paid off.

Plans to close the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center will likely not move forward.

The center had been on the chopping block under a U.S Air Force proposal to close underutilized resources.

Elected officials from both sides of the aisle stepped up to argue on its behalf.

Congressman Buddy Carter says the decision by the House Appropriations Subcommittee still requires a full committee vote followed by passage in the House and Senate.

