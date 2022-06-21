Savannah police investigating shooting on 38th and Ott

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, a man was shot Monday on 38th and Ott.

Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an active investigation.

