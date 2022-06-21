Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah police investigating shooting on 38th and Ott

Savannah police investigating shooting at 38th and Ott
Savannah police investigating shooting at 38th and Ott(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, a man was shot Monday on 38th and Ott.

Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an active investigation.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell
A single-vehicle crash on Seabrook Island Drive in Liberty County early Sunday morning has...
GSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Liberty Co.
1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co....
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Chauncey
Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

Latest News

Farmers dealing with scorching temps on crops, livestock
Houlihan Bridge
Plans to replace the Houlihan Bridge; diverging diamond interchange coming to Dean Forest Road
Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co....
Man shot after trying to stop teens from breaking into cars, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office