Savannah police investigating shooting on 38th and Ott
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to SPD, a man was shot Monday on 38th and Ott.
Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.
This is an active investigation.
