Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

