Voter turnout in Bulloch County for Georgia primary runoff elections

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls across Georgia opened today for runoffs in several state and some local primary races.

In Bulloch County, precincts have reported seeing dozens of voters so far today when they saw hundreds a month ago. But, when you have runoffs from the party primaries, it can be confusing whether you have a reason to return to the polls or not.

Voter turnout was low, at least through midday. Voters who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary back in May had several statewide races to help decide.

On the Republican side, voters had one county commission primary to decide between Travic Chance and Toby Connor.

Bulloch County’s election superintendent says they traditionally see turnout drop for runoffs and they saw that with early voter turnout last week.

“It has been slow. We’ve had some precincts that have seen less than 50 voters. Some precincts haven’t had any voters at all.”

She says they had more than 4,000 early voters last month for the primary, but roughly 700 last week for the runoff.

She says they deployed few machines at most precincts this time, anticipating that drop.

