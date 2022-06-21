Warmer temperatures return with dry weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be another comfortable one with temperatures in the 60s along with drier air still around. We’ll warm up to the upper 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid 90s. Although we need it, you won’t have to worry about any rain being around on Tuesday.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 9:05AM I 7.7′ 3:20PM I 0.6′ 9:37PM

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with widespread highs in the upper 90s. Communities west of I-95 have a chance to reach the triple digits Wednesday afternoon. Even with the heat as an ingredient, we are not expecting rain during the first half of the work week.

Moisture increases Friday into the weekend as humidity returns. Afternoon highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast on Thursday, but we’ll drop to the lower 90s on Friday. Both days just have a slim chance for isolated showers.

Wetter weather is possible for this coming weekend with scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development expected over the next five days.

