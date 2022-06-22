Chatham County sees low voter turnout for Georgia primary runoff election

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting turnout across Chatham County was low, but the Board of Elections Office says that’s typical for a runoff.

The county did have a shortage of about 200 poll workers and according to the board of elections office that was the biggest issue today.

They had about 600 workers compared to their usual 800 because of people out sick and on vacation.

But WTOC talked to a couple of voters who say they didn’t notice any issues and nothing would stop them from getting out to cast their ballot.

“I just think it’s really important. Once upon a time I was married to a politician and I know how important it really and truly is,” said Ellen Hatcher.

“We always vote. it’s very important to us to vote especially during these times when there’s so much divisiveness,” said Gary Smith.

