Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham County sees low voter turnout for Georgia primary runoff election

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting turnout across Chatham County was low, but the Board of Elections Office says that’s typical for a runoff.

The county did have a shortage of about 200 poll workers and according to the board of elections office that was the biggest issue today.

They had about 600 workers compared to their usual 800 because of people out sick and on vacation.

But WTOC talked to a couple of voters who say they didn’t notice any issues and nothing would stop them from getting out to cast their ballot.

“I just think it’s really important. Once upon a time I was married to a politician and I know how important it really and truly is,” said Ellen Hatcher.

“We always vote. it’s very important to us to vote especially during these times when there’s so much divisiveness,” said Gary Smith.

For the latest results, head to our elections center.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell identified
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island

Latest News

Chatham County sees low voter turnout for Georgia primary runoff election
Chatham County sees low voter turnout for Georgia primary runoff election
THE News at 4:30
Voter turnout in Bulloch County for Georgia primary runoff elections
Voter turnout in Bulloch County for Georgia primary runoff elections
Voter turnout in Bulloch County for Georgia primary runoff elections
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election