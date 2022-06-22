Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the Darien Police Department will no longer exist.

Tonight, the Darien City Council voted to dissolve the Department.

The decision means the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will take over public safety for the city.

The plan is to create a Darien division within the sheriff’s office which would only be responsible for areas within Darien City Limits.

“Grant you this is a big big move we are making, but it’s a move in the right direction. It is a move that we have to do. We can’t keep going like we’re going.”

Mayor Hugh Hodge told WTOC last week the Darien division would consist of five people.

Currently, the Darien Police Department has 13 officers.

No word on what will happen to the rest of the departments staff.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell identified
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island

Latest News

“Feed the Boro” seeks funding to support monthly food drops
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road
Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell identified
Hampton Co. Watermelon festival returns
Hampton Co. Watermelon festival returns
“Feed the Boro” seeks funding to support monthly food drops
“Feed the Boro” seeks funding to support monthly food drops