Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the Darien Police Department will no longer exist.

Tonight, the Darien City Council voted to dissolve the Department.

The decision means the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will take over public safety for the city.

The plan is to create a Darien division within the sheriff’s office which would only be responsible for areas within Darien City Limits.

“Grant you this is a big big move we are making, but it’s a move in the right direction. It is a move that we have to do. We can’t keep going like we’re going.”

Mayor Hugh Hodge told WTOC last week the Darien division would consist of five people.

Currently, the Darien Police Department has 13 officers.

No word on what will happen to the rest of the departments staff.

