Home Depot Foundation donates to Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Home Depot Foundation is pitching in to help address food insecurity in Savannah.

The foundation gave a $6,200 grant to the Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah.

The grant came in the form of gardening tools and vegetables, as well as a team of volunteers to help expand and redevelop the EOA’s Community Garden. The goal of the garden is to provide healthy food to address food insecurity.

A Team Depot volunteer told WTOC that the garden also helps show young people how important healthy food is.

“Some kids when they come over, they think that a tomato comes from the grocery store. But, for them to come look at it, it’s a learning tool for them, they can actually see how the tomato grows, so it’s a learning experience for them as well, and then to be able to see actually where it comes from,” Home Depot Assistant Store Manager Shea Sanders said.

The EOA’s mission is to empower citizens to achieve economic independence and a higher quality of life.

