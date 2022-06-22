Sky Cams
Houlihan Bridge closed again; State Route 25 blocked

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Houlihan Bridge is not drivable at the moment, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

At this time, Georgia State Route 25 has been shut down going northbound from Bonny Bridge Road and is being redirected until further notice.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been notified and will also be assisting with redirecting traffic coming into Georgia on South Carolina State Route 170.

The police department said the Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified and is en route to assess and fix the issue.

