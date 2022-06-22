Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah’s Mary Miller wins GSGA Girls Championship

Mary Miller
Mary Miller(WTOC)
By Tim Guidera
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s best young golfers is now the state’s best.

Mary Miller shot a 3-under-par 69 at the Callaway Garden Mountain View Course on Wednesday to come from behind and win the Georgia State Golf Association 2022 Girls Championship.

The Savannah Christian student started the final round three shots out of the lead but carded the low round of the tournament to finish the 54-hole event at 5-under par and hold off Averi Cline, of Suwanee.

Miller became the first player from Savannah to win the GSGA Girls Championship, which has been open to golfers between the ages of 9-18 since 1980. With rounds of 72-70-69, she was the only player in the field of 38 to shoot par or better in every round.

Earlier this year, Miller competed at Augusta National in the National Drive, Chip and Putt finals for the second time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

Latest News

Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former Whale Branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Soccer clubs excited for 2026 World Cup after Atlanta is picked as a host city