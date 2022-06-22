Savannah’s Mary Miller wins GSGA Girls Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s best young golfers is now the state’s best.

Mary Miller shot a 3-under-par 69 at the Callaway Garden Mountain View Course on Wednesday to come from behind and win the Georgia State Golf Association 2022 Girls Championship.

The Savannah Christian student started the final round three shots out of the lead but carded the low round of the tournament to finish the 54-hole event at 5-under par and hold off Averi Cline, of Suwanee.

Miller became the first player from Savannah to win the GSGA Girls Championship, which has been open to golfers between the ages of 9-18 since 1980. With rounds of 72-70-69, she was the only player in the field of 38 to shoot par or better in every round.

Earlier this year, Miller competed at Augusta National in the National Drive, Chip and Putt finals for the second time.

