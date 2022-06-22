Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

South Carolina joins multistate settlement in Carnival Cruise Line data breach

FILE - The logo for Carnival Cruise Line is shown in this image.
FILE - The logo for Carnival Cruise Line is shown in this image.(Source: Carnival Cruise Line via MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina joined 45 other states in a settlement against Carnival Cruise Line in relation to a 2019 data breach.

The Florida based company agreed to pay $1.25 million in the settlement. South Carolina will receive $20,500.21 from the action.

In March of 2020 the company reported an unauthorized access to employee e-mail accounts. The breach included names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, health information and a number of Social Security numbers. The breach impacted 2,259 South Carolinians.

In total, roughly 180,000 employees and customers of the company had their information accessed.

Carnival initially became away of the suspicious email activity in late May of 2019. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said investigation revealed the company waited approximately 10 months before reporting the breach.

As part of the settlement the company has agreed to strengthen their digital security. These include:

  • Implementing a plan for future breaches
  • Email security training for employees
  • Multi-factor authentication for remote email access
  • Stronger password policies and rotations for their company
  • Behavior analytics and enhanced monitoring for the company’s network
  • Independent information security assessment

The breach is classified as “unstructured”, meaning it involved personal information stored on email on other disorganized platforms. This makes it difficult for businesses to clearly see the data, making risks to customers higher and breaches more difficult to track.

Wilson said, “What happened in this case is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers.”

He continued, “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
All of Chatham County is still experiencing severe drought conditions.
Farms struggling as extreme heat causes crops to die, livestock losing food
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department