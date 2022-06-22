Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Temperatures hitting triple digits Wednesday ☀️

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’ll be a bit warmer Wednesday morning with temperatures at daybreak in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll be mostly clear with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s already by noon. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s, with inland temperatures reaching the lower triple digits. This will be about ten degrees above average, but thankfully the humidity will be low, so it won’t feel so bad. Wednesday will also be another rain-free day with temperatures still in the 80s at sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 9:59AM I 7.8′ 4:12PM I 1.5′ 10:38PM

Humidity increases during the end of the week into the weekend. Afternoon highs will still be near 100 degrees away from the coast on Thursday, but we’ll drop to the lower 90s on Friday. Friday has a better chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two.

Wetter weather is possible Saturday with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development expected over the next five days

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
The Pooler Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing man.
Pooler Police find missing man

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 06-21-2022
First Alert Weather
Warmer temperatures return with dry weather
Highs near 100 the next two days
Andrew's Noon forecast 6.21
Warmer weather builds in midweek.
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast