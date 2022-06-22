Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is moving ahead with plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried staff.

But he also said he expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than it is now.

In a video Tuesday, he said the company grew a little too fast in some areas, so the layoffs are needed.

But he said a year from now he expects their headcount to be higher than it is now, for both salaried and hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
The Pooler Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing man.
Pooler Police find missing man

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass before taking all...
Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand
IRS logo
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26