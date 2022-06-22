Sky Cams
Tips on how to stay safe during the summer heat

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As temperatures continue to rise in our area, WTOC spoke with an emergency physician at Memorial Medical Center on what you should do in order to stay safe.

  • Stay hydrated
  • Get out of the sun periodically
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. shouldn’t be outside
  • Cool yourself off by wiping fluids on your body and then have a fan on you to cool off

There are also some signs you should look out for when it comes to dehydration.

“Elements such as fatigue, tiredness just not wanting to move, excessive sweating are significant symptoms, excessive tiredness. And if you start getting to that point or you start feeling that thirst you’re actually at that point behind and you need to make sure you not only want to take one sip but take multiple gulps and do everything you can to get that hydration status going,” Jay Goldstein, Emergency Physician, Memorial Medical Center said.

