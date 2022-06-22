Work continues to repair deck collapse on Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about four days since a large portion of the Trade Center Landing between the Westin and Savannah Convention Center began to buckle, and collapse, on Hutchinson Island.

In that time, the damage has gradually gotten worse each time the tide goes in and out.

A boom, or barrier, has been brought in to help catch any debris that could detach from the floating dock. Under that floating dock is Styrofoam, according to an engineer, and they don’t want any of it floating into the Savannah River.

Contractors said Wednesday that assessment continues, and ground penetrating imaging was conducted to get an idea of how much damage there is below the surface where the brick has been pulled up.

It also appears the platform with the crane on it has been moved back, that crane will eventually be used to place temporary supports to help stabilize the area.

The area remains off limits to the guests here at the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel, but it does appear the ferry service is still picking up and dropping off people just upriver in front of the Convention Center.

Again, a cause to the damage is still not clear, nor is a permanent fix or what that effort and cost will look like.

County leaders will be meeting once again with engineers Thursday morning.

