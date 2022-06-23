Books to Kids giveaway continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Books to Kids project made its way to May Howard Elementary on Thursday.

Youngsters filed in the media center to find backpacks and books galore. The distribution comes after viewers donated hundreds of children’s books just a few weeks ago.

The students who’re receiving the books are taking part in one of several summer programs here at the school. For teachers, these books serve as a reward separate from their assignments and help motivate the students.

“It’s important year-round, first of all, to have something that they’re interested in reading and not just something the teacher told them to read,” teacher Sunshine Downs said.

The Books to Kids project will deliver books to hundreds of students at seventeen Chatham County schools.

