Camp at Georgia Southern helps high school students learn about college, career opportunities

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A camp at Georgia Southern University is helping some high school students better acclimate to their classes back home.

For some high school students, the prospect of going to college can feel as unlikely as going to the moon. But this camp helps them see it as an option that’s well within their grasp.

This might look like teenagers playing cards. But it’s a language lesson on synonyms and other intricacies of English. These high school students come from migrant families in counties across the Southeast.

“I like the counselors and the activities that they do. They’re pretty fun,” Dani Perez-Jimenez said.

Besides English, they’re also learning about higher education and the careers that it can help them discover.

“We let them know they don’t have to have that straight-line mindset. There are plenty of opportunities that you can do to, even besides college,” counselor Timothy Johnston said.

They’re also learning informal lessons about culture that can help them feel more a part of the class or school

“Here we get to joke around. School is about focusing and having to study for tests and everything. It’s kind of a relief to be here,” student Omar Isidoro said.

For counselor and school teacher Arlette Martinez, the camp hits home. She was the first in her family to attend college.

“I know that it’s a struggle. I know that maybe their parents aren’t aware of the opportunities, or they aren’t aware of how the process goes,” Martinez said.

They hope the week of fun helps students finish high school and the next phase of their lives.

They held a similar camp for middle school students that wrapped up last week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.