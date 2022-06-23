Check on your pets in this heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterinarians say our pets’ normal body temperature is a bit higher than ours, so it’s safe to say if you’re uncomfortable out in the heat your pet probably is too!

Katie Nowland, a veterinary associate at Case Veterinary Hospital, says during the summer months it’s common for animals to experience heat stroke. Some signs you can look out for are if your pet becomes lethargic, weak, starts panting heavily or vomiting.

If this happens, Nowland says, you’ll want to make sure they get care immediately. She reminds people not to cool them down with water, but rather with something like a fan.

Prevention is key, though. Nowland says ways to avoid heat stroke from happening include taking your dog on a walk early in the morning or in the evening when it’s not as hot, making sure water is always accessible and not leaving them in a car or outside unattended.

Nowland says pay attention to their tongues as well. A blue/gray color can mean they’re having trouble breathing. And it’s also important to keep that hot pavement in mind.

“If it’s hurting you to either place your hand or your barefoot on that pavement your dog should also probably avoid it if possible. Trying to avoid, specifically, dark pavement or concrete would be ideal,” Nowland said.

Nowland says it is hard to heal a paw pad, so prevention is key. If you can’t avoid pavement while walking your dog, she recommends getting them booties that they can wear for their walks. If they’ve already experienced a burn on their pad, there are over the counter balms you can buy or take them to your vet to be seen.

