Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City of Beaufort starts down payment loan assistance program for employees

City of Beaufort
City of Beaufort(City of Beaufort)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is starting down payment loan assistance program that will help employees buy a home. According to the city, the loan will be forgiven in just five years.

The city will provide a forgivable loan up to $10,000 dollars under these conditions:

  • The loan must be for a down payment or closing costs for the purchase of a home.
  • The employee’s household income cannot be more than 200% of area median income.
  • The employee must be able to obtain a 30year fixed rate mortgage.
  • The employee must invest a minimum of $500 into buying the home and attend a homebuyer education workshop.
  • The home must also be in Beaufort County, as well as the primary residence of the employee, and monthly mortgage payments cannot exceed 35% of monthly income.

After five years, the loan will be forgiven. Employees who leave the city before those five years must repay the balance of the loan.

The program begins on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
FILE PHOTO - Splash in the Boro
Splash in the Boro closed after person has medical emergency

Latest News

Books to Kids giveaway continues
Books to Kids giveaway continues
July 4th fireworks
Tips on using fireworks safely for the Fourth of July
Teens train at Pooler Karate
Pooler Karate offering free classes for teens in July, August
Home Depot Foundation donates to Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah