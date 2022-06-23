City Council to vote on equipment upgrades for Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today, equipment upgrades for police and ensuring meals for seniors in the community will be decided at the Savannah City Council meeting.

That meeting starts at 6:30 tonight at city hall and there isn’t a whole lot on the agenda but, there are a few items to make purchases for the Savannah Police Department.

First is a $101,000 purchase to modify the body-worn cameras by adding GPS location services and would also allow officers to view the officer’s cameras live from remote locations. The purchase would also upgrade taser batteries so that supervisors will receive an alert whenever a taser is activated or deployed.

Lastly, council will be asked to approve spending about $315,000 to replace mobile data terminals for the police department. They allow for officers to communicate with Central Dispatch while providing real time location and information during their calls.

Also on the agenda tonight, council will be asked to approve spending almost half a million dollars to continue their senior citizen meals.

This is something the City has been doing for more than 30 years and is funded by Coastal Regional Commission. Every day, Senior Citizens Inc. prepares food and each year, they hand out about 95,000 to seniors at various centers throughout the city.

But before all of that happens at the meeting, council will meet for their workshop session to hear an update on the impact fee study. Those are one time fees charged to new landowners that the City is looking to implement.

But they still need to get some more information and discuss a timeline moving forward. That is taking place at City Hall at 4 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

