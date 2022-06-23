City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat.

Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately.

The following centers are open to provide residents relief from the heat:

Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd., until 8 p.m.

Eastside Regional Community Center, 415 Goebel Ave., until 8 p.m.

Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410-A Richards St., until 8 p.m.

Chatham County, along with other counties, are under a heat advisory Thursday until 8 p.m.

