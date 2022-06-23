Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat.

Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately.

The following centers are open to provide residents relief from the heat:

  • Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd., until 8 p.m.
  • Eastside Regional Community Center, 415 Goebel Ave., until 8 p.m.
  • Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410-A Richards St., until 8 p.m.

Chatham County, along with other counties, are under a heat advisory Thursday until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

Latest News

WTOC First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Portions of viewing area under heat advisory Thursday
First Alert Weather
Hot day ahead with heat index of 105 possible 🥵
Temperatures will be near 100 degrees this afternoon!
Andrew's Thursday morning forecast 6.23
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 06-22-2022