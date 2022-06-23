Sky Cams
Eastern Chatham County experiencing Verizon outage

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Verizon customers in the islands part of Chatham County have been experiencing service interruptions.

According to Verizon, “work being done by a contractor for the local power company, cut an underground fiber line providing service to cell sites in the Wilmington Island, Whitemarsh Island and President Street areas.”

Verizon crews are in the area to assist restoring service.

Until service is fully restored, Verizon recommends customers use Wi-Fi service for calls, text and data, if possible.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

