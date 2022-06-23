Sky Cams
FBI raids Hinesville church

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Coastal News Service) - The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville was raided by a swarm of FBI agents and police from outside the Liberty County jurisdiction on Thursday morning.

A group of men and women were seen standing outside one of the buildings on the property being guarded by law enforcement.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

