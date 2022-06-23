FIRST ALERT: Portions of viewing area under heat advisory Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather advisory Thursday for portions of our viewing area.

Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall counties will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Emanuel, Montgomery, and Toombs counties are also under a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat index values are expected to reach near 105 degrees.

The hot temperatures and high humidity levels could cause heat illness to occur if you are not careful.

