Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Portions of viewing area under heat advisory Thursday

WTOC First Alert Weather
WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather advisory Thursday for portions of our viewing area.

Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall counties will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Emanuel, Montgomery, and Toombs counties are also under a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat index values are expected to reach near 105 degrees.

The hot temperatures and high humidity levels could cause heat illness to occur if you are not careful.

Be sure to download the free WTOC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date with the latest forecast. Download the app here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he...
South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty
*
Chatham County sees low voter turnout for Georgia primary runoff election

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Hot day ahead with heat index of 105 possible 🥵
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 06-22-2022
First Alert Weather
Temperatures hitting triple digits Wednesday ☀️
Near 100 today and tomorrow
Andrew's noon forecast 6.22