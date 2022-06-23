Sky Cams
GDOT: Houlihan Bridge closed until further notice

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Houlihan Bridge will remain closed until further notice, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

GDOT says due to mechanical malfunction of the historic turn-style steel truss bridge, a detail bridge inspection is underway.

Traffic will be detoured during the road closure for the bridge inspection.

Savannah River marine traffic will also be halted during the inspection and possible repairs.

