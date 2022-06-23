GDOT: Houlihan Bridge closed until further notice

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Houlihan Bridge will remain closed until further notice, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

GDOT says due to mechanical malfunction of the historic turn-style steel truss bridge, a detail bridge inspection is underway.

Traffic will be detoured during the road closure for the bridge inspection.

Savannah River marine traffic will also be halted during the inspection and possible repairs.

