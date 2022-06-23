Hot day ahead with heat index of 105 possible 🥵

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather continues to build in on Thursday morning with morning temperatures only in the 70s. We’ll quickly warm up to the mid to upper 90s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM until 7PM with heat index values of 105 degrees possible during the afternoon. This will be one of the hottest days of the year, make sure you drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade!

Thursday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 4:32AM I 0.6′ 10:49AM I 7.9′ 5:02PM

Friday morning will still be mild with a bit more humidity around. A front will move through, leading to highs only in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday afternoon. A nice break from Thursday’s heat! A slight chance of rain will be around, but most of us will continue to be dry.

Isolated showers and storms will be around this weekend, but coverage will still be limited. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, closer to our average for this time of the year. Signals are pointing to a wetter start to the work week, which would be nice because we really need the rain!

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development expected over the next five days

