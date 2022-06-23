Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Thursday 06-23-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We officially hit 100° this afternoon at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, something we haven’t done since August 10, 2019. The record is 102° set in 1981. Cities including Statesboro, Hinesville, Claxton, Richmond Hill, Jesup, Hazlehurst, and Alma have also reached 100°. Alma notably 104°!

By 8:35pm sunset, we’ll cool off to 85°. You wouldn’t suspect it with this heat, but a cold front is in our neck of the woods. Some South Carolina upstate storms may develop late and push south; rain chances remain low, but I’ll be watching it.

Daybreak Friday 76° with a mix of sun and clouds and thanks to the aforementioned front, highs will only be in the low 90s. It may feel like 100° in some cities, but rain chances return in the afternoon at about 30%.

Saturday: 71/89 with isolated rain storms in the afternoon at 30%

Sunday: a lesser chance for afternoon rain 69/89. That’ll feel nice!

I’m tracking another cold front for next Tuesday. Greater rain coverage is likely.

MARINE: Friday...E winds 10-15 kt G 20 kt, seas 2-3 ft, a slight chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Friday night...E winds 15 kt, seas 3 ft. Saturday..E winds 15 kt G 20, seas 3 ft. Saturday night...E winds 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Sunday...E winds 10-15 kt, seas 2-3 ft.

