Memorial Health doctor says hospital has seen rise in COVID hospitalizations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at Memorial Health in Savannah say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations.

Dr. Tim Connelly, with Memorial Health’s Internal Medicine, says the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past several weeks, as well as the severity of the symptoms for those patients.

“Currently, we only have one or two patients in the hospital on a ventilator due to COVID, however we do have a growing number of patients that require supplemental oxygen simply because of COVID, which is a bit of a concern,” Dr. Connelly said.

Dr. Connelly says right now, Memorial Health has 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID. He says 20 are still in isolation and five are in the ICU.

“The majority of people we’re seeing have gotten the first and second shot, but have not received a booster vaccine,” Dr. Connelly said.

Dr. Connelly says another thing he’s seeing is people who have other health risks testing positive for COVID, but not seeking medical treatment.

“Rather than calling their doctor for a telehealth visit and getting on the Paxlovid and the newer medicines we have that we know are highly effective at keeping people from getting sicker, and keeping people out of the hospital - they’re just kind of hoping it gets better and not taking these medicines,” he said. “Treating COVID in highly symptomatic people may even decrease the spread of COVID. So, you’re not only helping yourself, you’re helping your family, you’re helping your friends and the people that you come into contact with every day.”

