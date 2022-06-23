Port Wentworth city council considering an industrial moratorium

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth could be putting a pause on industrial rezoning.

The council is considering an Industrial Moratorium.

If approved, it will make rezoning land nearly impossible for a certain period of time.

We spoke with Port Wentworth’s city manger who says council believes now is a good time to step back and look at the city’s zoning ordinances that haven’t been updated in nearly a decade.

City manager Steve Davis said, “and to take just a good look at everything in the city and make sure that as we develop, we do it in a manner that protects the residents here and helps enhance the quality of life with them, because we have a lot of traffic issues we have a lot of storm water issues they want us to get a good look at that and wrap our heads around it.”

Right now, the proposed moratorium would last six months.

Port Wentworth’s council meeting is Thursday evening at 7 o’clock in City Hall.

