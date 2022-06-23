Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Port Wentworth city council considering an industrial moratorium

Port Wentworth City Hall
Port Wentworth City Hall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth could be putting a pause on industrial rezoning.

The council is considering an Industrial Moratorium.

If approved, it will make rezoning land nearly impossible for a certain period of time.

We spoke with Port Wentworth’s city manger who says council believes now is a good time to step back and look at the city’s zoning ordinances that haven’t been updated in nearly a decade.

City manager Steve Davis said, “and to take just a good look at everything in the city and make sure that as we develop, we do it in a manner that protects the residents here and helps enhance the quality of life with them, because we have a lot of traffic issues we have a lot of storm water issues they want us to get a good look at that and wrap our heads around it.”

Right now, the proposed moratorium would last six months.

Port Wentworth’s council meeting is Thursday evening at 7 o’clock in City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Charles Doles
Man gets probation in plea deal after Savannah homicide
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Runoff Election
Crews investigating partial deck collapse at ferry landing on Hutchinson Island
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Latest News

SCCPSS
Residents show up to final SCCPSS budget hearing demanding accountability after $75 million error
Residents show up to final SCCPSS budget hearing demanding accountability after $75 million error
Residents show up to final SCCPSS budget hearing demanding accountability after $75 million error
Tips on using fireworks safely for the Fourth of July
Tips on using fireworks safely for the Fourth of July
Tips on how to stay safe during the summer heat
Tips on how to stay safe during the summer heat